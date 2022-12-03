Stefan Yanev proposes for Bulgaria to Boycott the Netherlands

The leader of the smallest parliamentary represented political force "Bulgarian Rise" - Stefan Yanev - announced on his Facebook profile that the parliamentary group of the party will submit a proposal for a decision in the National Assembly, obliging the Prime Minister of Bulgaria to vote against all the initiatives of the Netherlands as a reciprocal measure of the Hague's policy towards Bulgaria in connection with the blocking of the membership in the Schengen area.

"The parliamentary group of the coalition ‘Bulgarian Rise’ at the first session of the National Assembly will submit a proposal for a decision: We oblige the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria from today to vote against all proposed initiatives and appointments of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as a reciprocal measure of the policy of segregation, methodically applied to the Motherland and our compatriots," Yanev wrote.

The publication of the former acting prime minister ends with the credo of Vasil Levski: "It's deeds we need, not words!“

The government of the Netherlands decided on Friday (2 December) that it will accept Romania and Croatia to join the Schengen area so that their citizens can travel freely in the area, but will block Bulgaria's entry because it believes it does not meet the necessary conditions to join this agreement.

The position of the Netherlands caused sharp reactions from the Bulgarian authorities and political forces, including President Rumen Radev, Vice President Iliana Yotova, representatives of the official cabinet - ministers Ivan Demerdzhiev and Krum Zarkov, as well as some parties.

/Dnevnik