Protest of "Vazrazhdane" against the entry of Bulgaria to the Eurozone
A "Vazrazhdane" protest in defense of the Bulgarian lev and against the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria is taking place in front of the National Assembly in Sofia.
“Vazrazhdane” (Revival) is a pro-Russian and Eurosceptic political party in Bulgaria. In the last election, it got 10% of the vote.
Around 12:30 p.m. (Bulgarian time), the demonstrators blocked traffic along "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. in front of the parliament.
Later, the protest moved in front of the building of the European Commission in Bulgaria on Rakovski Street.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Stefan Yanev proposes for Bulgaria to Boycott the Netherlands
- » Ex-PM Borissov: We will propose a Cabinet of Experts, it is unacceptable to set more Conditions for Bulgaria’s admission into Schengen
- » Bulgarian Justice Minister: Rutte should be Careful, what he said is not the Position of Europe
- » Bulgarian Defense Minister: The Suggestions from the Dutch that you can Cross the Border for 50 Euros are Offensive
- » Bulgarian President Radev: Instead of European Solidarity, Bulgaria gets Cynicism
- » Bulgaria’s President announced when he will give the Mandate for forming a Government to GERB