Protest of "Vazrazhdane" against the entry of Bulgaria to the Eurozone

Politics | December 3, 2022, Saturday // 14:37
Bulgaria: Protest of "Vazrazhdane" against the entry of Bulgaria to the Eurozone @BNT

A "Vazrazhdane" protest in defense of the Bulgarian lev and against the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria is taking place in front of the National Assembly in Sofia.

Vazrazhdane” (Revival) is a pro-Russian and Eurosceptic political party in Bulgaria. In the last election, it got 10% of the vote.

Around 12:30 p.m. (Bulgarian time), the demonstrators blocked traffic along "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. in front of the parliament.

Later, the protest moved in front of the building of the European Commission in Bulgaria on Rakovski Street.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vazrazhdane, protest, Bulgaria, euro
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria