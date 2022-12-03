Bulgaria’s Vice President: The Netherlands gave the best Christmas present to all Eurosceptics
Vice President Iliana Yotova also criticized the Dutch government's decision to block Bulgaria's admission to the Schengen area. During her visit to Chirpan, she sent a message to the politicians in our country that this decision should not become an argument for new internal political clashes:
"I think that the best and most definitive reaction was made last night by President Radev and the definition he gave of a cynical attitude in one word expresses the characteristics of this situation. The Netherlands gave the best Christmas present to all the Eurosceptics, to the populists parties in Europe and those who do not want a strong Europe. With their decision, they are tolerating double standards in Europe, something that is not at the heart of the creation of the European Union. Not to mention values like solidarity, like empathy, like mutual aid, and mutual respect".
Yotova said this at the opening of a monument to the poet Dimitar Danailov in Chirpan.
Bulgarian Defense Minister: The Suggestions from the Dutch that you can Cross the Border for 50 Euros are Offensive
Bulgarian Justice Minister: Rutte should be Careful, what he said is not the Position of Europe
Bulgarian MEP: Western countries are showing Hypocrisy and Duplicity by denying us Entry into Schengen
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The European Liberals declared for the simultaneous acceptance of Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia in Schengen
- » European Commission: Soon we will be able to Talk on the Phone and use the Internet during a Flight
- » Bulgarian MEP: Western countries are showing Hypocrisy and Duplicity by denying us Entry into Schengen
- » The Netherlands has decided to Block the admission of Bulgaria into the Schengen area
- » Brussels proposes 5 years in prison for violating European Sanctions
- » The EU might agree on a Price Ceiling of $60 per barrel for Russian Oil