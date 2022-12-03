Bulgaria’s Vice President: The Netherlands gave the best Christmas present to all Eurosceptics

Vice President Iliana Yotova also criticized the Dutch government's decision to block Bulgaria's admission to the Schengen area. During her visit to Chirpan, she sent a message to the politicians in our country that this decision should not become an argument for new internal political clashes:

"I think that the best and most definitive reaction was made last night by President Radev and the definition he gave of a cynical attitude in one word expresses the characteristics of this situation. The Netherlands gave the best Christmas present to all the Eurosceptics, to the populists parties in Europe and those who do not want a strong Europe. With their decision, they are tolerating double standards in Europe, something that is not at the heart of the creation of the European Union. Not to mention values like solidarity, like empathy, like mutual aid, and mutual respect".

Yotova said this at the opening of a monument to the poet Dimitar Danailov in Chirpan.

Bulgarian Defense Minister: The Suggestions from the Dutch that you can Cross the Border for 50 Euros are Offensive

Bulgarian Justice Minister: Rutte should be Careful, what he said is not the Position of Europe

Bulgarian MEP: Western countries are showing Hypocrisy and Duplicity by denying us Entry into Schengen

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR