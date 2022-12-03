Bulgarian Defense Minister: The Suggestions from the Dutch that you can Cross the Border for 50 Euros are Offensive
“Bulgaria makes extraordinary efforts to guarantee the security of its partners.” This is stated in the position of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev on the occasion of the announced intention of the Netherlands to vote against the accession of our country to the Schengen area.
Ivan Demerdzhiev highlights the efforts of Bulgaria and the security forces to guard the border to meet all the requirements of its European partners and defines as "extremely offensive the suggestions that for 50 euros you can cross the border".
The minister also recalls that Bulgaria has successfully gone through two consecutive inspections under the leadership of the European Commission, which ended with reports that categorically state that our country meets all the requirements of the Schengen legislation.
“The price for our Schengen membership cannot be the dignity of the Bulgarian policemen! We are not ready to pay such a price!” states Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev in his position.
Bulgarian President Radev: Instead of European Solidarity, Bulgaria gets Cynicism
