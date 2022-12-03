The Pentagon unveiled the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber
The newest American stealth bomber was shown to the public on Friday after years of secret development, BTA reported.
The plane is part of the Pentagon's response to growing concern about a future conflict with China, the Associated Press reported.
The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program since its creation is confidential. It was introduced at the Northrop Grumman Corporation plant in Palmdale, California.
The new bomber is part of the U.S. Defense Department's effort to modernize all three arms of its nuclear triad, which includes silo-launched nuclear ballistic missiles and submarine-launched warheads, as it realigns from counterterrorism campaigns in recent decades to counter the rapid China's military modernization.
China is on track to acquire 1,500 nuclear weapons by 2035, and its advances in hypersonic weapons, cyberwarfare and space capabilities pose “the most consistent and systematic challenge to US national security and the free and open international system”, the Pentagon says in its annual China report released this week.
“We needed a new bomber in the 21st century that would allow us to meet much more sophisticated threats, such as the threats we fear will one day face us, coming from China, Russia”, said Deborah Lee James - Minister of the Air Force, when the Raider contract was signed in 2015.
While it looks like a B-2, once you get inside, there's no resemblance, said Kathy Warden, chief executive of Northrop Grumman, the company that builds the bomber.
Among the changes are advanced materials used for the aircraft's skin, which make it more difficult to detect.
This is not just another plane, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. "It embodies America's determination to defend the republic we all love."
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Estonia buys HIMARS from the US
- » The European Liberals declared for the simultaneous acceptance of Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia in Schengen
- » European Commission: Soon we will be able to Talk on the Phone and use the Internet during a Flight
- » Emmanuel Macron’s White House visit highlights Transatlantic Differences over China
- » Bulgaria’s Vice President: The Netherlands gave the best Christmas present to all Eurosceptics
- » Day 283 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians prepare for a Siege of Bakhmut