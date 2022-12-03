Finally it is time for great fun on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4 in the National Palace of Culture - Hall 6

Rakia & Spirits Fest Sofia is the most significant national event dedicated to rakia, which continues its recognizable concept of expert and professional attitude to RAKIA, and this year will be enriched with additional interesting content.

Premieres of various new products, as well as collectible and old drinks will be presented to the public for the first time.

At the stands, which will offer a variety of drinks, visitors will be welcomed by real experts and professionals in the industry.

Exhibition of the largest collection of Spanish brandies in the Balkans. Visitors will be able to see over 20 brandies from the early 1950s to the present day. Pedro Domec - Brandy Carlos I, Carlos III & Fundador - 1950, 1960," Mr. González Byass Soberano, Guerrero Reconquista, Rivero Rafael - Spanish Brandy - 1950-1970, Sanchez Romate Cardenal Mendosa & Cardenal Cisneros + Magno Osborne - b. 1960. Some of these drinks are also available for tasting.

Marc de Champagne distillates from Moet Chandon, Deutz, Pommery, etc. will be exhibited for tasting for the first time in Bulgaria. You will be able to taste mango, ginger, pineapple and grapefruit spirits from French Polynesia, gin that turns a cocktail black when touched with lemon, vodkas from the 1950s and much more. Ladies, you can enjoy brandy-based cocktails prepared by professional bartenders. A hit with liqueurs are champagne liqueur, green walnut and sour cherry from Portugal!

It will be presented for tasting Italian Medicinal Brandy. The distillate, which in the 1950s was considered a medicine.

A special tasting commission chaired by Prof. Ninoslav Nikičević from Serbia, at a blind tasting on 28.11.2022, choose the best spirits - "Balkan Spirit. The results of the competition will be announced and handed over on 03.12.2022, hall 6 of the NDK at 14:00 during the Rakia & Spirits Fest Sofia 2022.

Ambassadors of the Bulgarian RAKIA will be presented with certificates of honor after the presentation of the awarded brandies. Among the names of the ambassadors are Agent Tenev, Niki Kanchev, Kamen Alipiev, Nikola Stoyanov, Maxim Burmitsky.

Master classes on various topics will await those curious about knowledge in the field of spirits.

The master classes are part of the festival program and will be held on December 4 at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in hall 1.7 next to hall 6. Tickets for master classes on the spot.

"FRENCH SPIRIT IN A BOTTLE from COGNAC to EAU DE VIE" is a Master Class and a different tasting of collectible drinks unique in the world! Pineapple liqueur, Delord Armagnacs rated in the top 10 best drinks in the world, Cognac from the Grand Champagne region and Petit Champagne-Bottled in the 1980s and various eau de vie.

For those interested in fruit brandies, we have prepared another class and tasting of very interesting raspberry, pear and fig.

Master Class Emblematic Bulgarian brandy aged 25 years. What is the story? What is the production technology? What types of brandy does the series include? These questions will be answered by the technologists - Anton Polukchiev and Nikolay Bialkov, who have been behind the emblematic brand since the year.

Authentic brandy-cocktails for the lovers of non-standard tastes, will be prepared on site with variations of brandy, truffles and blue cheese. Also you can try Bulgarian Christmas drink - Hot rakia.

For the first time, first-class distilleries are coming directly from Serbia - Rajal Distillery, Respekt rakije, Perun Destilerija, which will show us the best plum, quince, william and other fruit brandies.

Collector's Bottles with grappa, brandy, liqueur, etc. will be available in the shopping area only during the Rakia and Spirits Fest.

A food area with juicy meats and all the appetizers from the neighboring countries will welcome the hungry.

You can buy tickets for Rakia & Spirits Fest Sofia 2022 on the spot during the event itself or online. The price is 25 leva for one day.

The organizers, manufacturers and official representatives of the brands appeal to drink responsibly.

WORKING HOURS OF THE FESTIVAL

December 3 and 4 (Saturday and Sunday) 12:00 – 21:00

The festival will be held in Hall 6, NDK. Entrance from terrace A6 at the back of the central entrance!

