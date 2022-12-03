A Train carrying NATO Military equipment derailed in Greece

A freight train carrying NATO military equipment derailed near the port of Alexandroupolis.

The accident occurred due to overloading, Greek media reported.

Technical crews used cranes to return the composition to the rails.

Still out of service is the wagon with American soldiers accompanying the transfer of the shipment.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR