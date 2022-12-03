COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 185 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 185, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3125 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 5.9 percent.

4 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 351 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 40 are in intensive care units. There are 25 new hospital admissions.

291 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,245,158 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,388 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 420 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,597,522 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,048 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus from the confirmed 1,287,594 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA