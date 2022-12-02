Over 1,600 Bulgarian Students will receive a "Warm Lunch" during the Winter months

1,642 underprivileged students from 21 districts in Bulgaria will receive free food every day during the winter months through the "Warm Lunch" program of the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC). This was announced by the organization.

The project started on December 1 and will continue until the beginning of April 2023, writes BTA. Orphans, semi-orphans, children from large families or with permanently unemployed parents will receive free meals at school.

The Bulgarian Red Cross implements the "Warm Lunch" program for the 19th year in a row. It is financed by the BRC Charity Partnership Network. Thanks to the funds provided by corporate partners and individual donors, more than BGN 3,000,000 were collected. With them, around 2 million free lunches were provided for more than 22,000 children in need from all over the country.

Part of the funds for "Warm Lunch" came from individual donations through the organization's website, as well as from one-time or regular donations to the short number 1255 provided by the three mobile operators.

