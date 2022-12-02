The Bulgarian Initiative "Generators for Ukraine" collected over 250,000 Leva in 5 days

The Bulgarian initiative "Generators for Ukraine" will most likely continue over the weekend. Over 250,000 BGN were collected in five days. There are over 1,500 donors.

This was announced on BNR by its initiator - the publisher and former MP Manol Peykov.

73 were the generators purchased until this morning. There is confirmation of another 31, as well as one purchased by the Begach cycling club and donated, and another 7 donated generators yet to be sent to it. Thus, the generators become a total of 112, according to Peykov's estimates.

The big problem, he says, is "finding generators at a non-speculative price".

The purchased generators have a power between two and seven kilowatts - relatively small, the publisher explained.

"I continue to collect money. I have declared the end of the day today as the end of the campaign. Perhaps, due to the great interest, I will continue it over the weekend," explained Peykov.

He has received inquiries from hospitals in Kherson that need several large generators, which he says will save lives because they are "operating on headlights and searchlights" there.

In Bulgaria, these generators are quite expensive, the number is between 30 and 40,000 BGN, added the publisher. However, there are offers from Turkey for just over 8 thousand dollars a piece without VAT, or about 20,000 with VAT.

"The goal is to collect another 60,000 BGN today, tomorrow and the day after."

On Monday, Manol Peykov will make a complete list and report on his personal Facebook page.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR