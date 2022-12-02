Putin and Scholz discussed the "Grain Deal" and the Situation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine by phone. This was announced by the press service of the Kremlin, specifying that the conversation took place at the initiative of the German side.

According to a message published on the Kremlin's official website, Vladimir Putin drew attention to the "destructive line of Western countries, including Germany, which supply the Kyiv regime with weapons and train the Ukrainian military." According to the Russian president, comprehensive political and financial support for Ukraine leads to the fact that Kyiv completely rejects the idea of ​​any negotiations.

In addition, Putin has assured that for a long time the Russian armed forces have refrained from striking certain targets on the territory of Ukraine. Now, however, the strikes have become an inevitable response to Kyiv's attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure, including the Crimean bridge and energy facilities. Putin has insisted on a transparent investigation with the participation of Russian services into the terrorist act against the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. In addition, the two leaders discussed the "grain deal", which provides for the export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports and of food and fertilizers from Russia.

Meanwhile, a German government spokesman said that in his conversation with Putin, Scholz had condemned Russian airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, and that the two leaders had agreed to maintain contact. The German chancellor has called on the Russian president to resolve the conflict through diplomacy, including the withdrawal of the Russian military.

Read more from the 282nd day of the war in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR