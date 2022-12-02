Bulgaria: A Girl and a Woman Died in a Car Accident near Dimitrovgrad

Society » INCIDENTS | December 2, 2022, Friday // 11:21
Bulgaria: A Girl and a Woman Died in a Car Accident near Dimitrovgrad

A 16-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman died in a serious accident this morning on the Dobrich - Dimitrovgrad road. According to initial data, two cars collided.

A 6-year-old child was also traveling in the deceased's car, who was admitted to a hospital in Plovdiv.

The road from the village of Dobrich to Dimitrovgrad is closed. Traffic is being diverted by a police patrol.

/BNT

Tags: died, woman, road, police
