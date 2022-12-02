Bulgaria’s President announced when he will give the Mandate for forming a Government to GERB

Politics | December 2, 2022, Friday // 11:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s President announced when he will give the Mandate for forming a Government to GERB @Trud

President Rumen Radev will hand over the first exploratory mandate for forming a government to GERB-SDS on Monday.

"I hope that the additional time I gave to the parties was used in the best way," the head of state told journalists after participating in the solemn celebration of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the "Vasil Levski" National Sports Academy.

Asked if he would veto changes to the electoral law, the president said:

"When the text of the newly adopted law comes to the presidential institution, it will be examined in the most detail and I will make a decision. Regarding the possibility that the presidential institution does not participate in the appointment of heads of services because there is such a legislative proposal, I think it is untenable the party, which itself decided to associate itself with the change, to insist on a return to the vicious management model. Until recently, the security services were under the direct control, of ‘manual management’, by the Prime Minister. Now we are offered to legalize the corrupt comfort".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mandate, government, GERB, Radev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria