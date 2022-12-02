Bulgaria’s President announced when he will give the Mandate for forming a Government to GERB
President Rumen Radev will hand over the first exploratory mandate for forming a government to GERB-SDS on Monday.
"I hope that the additional time I gave to the parties was used in the best way," the head of state told journalists after participating in the solemn celebration of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the "Vasil Levski" National Sports Academy.
Asked if he would veto changes to the electoral law, the president said:
"When the text of the newly adopted law comes to the presidential institution, it will be examined in the most detail and I will make a decision. Regarding the possibility that the presidential institution does not participate in the appointment of heads of services because there is such a legislative proposal, I think it is untenable the party, which itself decided to associate itself with the change, to insist on a return to the vicious management model. Until recently, the security services were under the direct control, of ‘manual management’, by the Prime Minister. Now we are offered to legalize the corrupt comfort".
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The List of Weapons that Bulgaria will provide to Ukraine is ready
- » Nearly 18-hour Marathon in the Bulgarian Parliament: Mixed Voting, District "Abroad" is Preserved
- » We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria: Machine Voting was just Killed
- » The Bulgarian Parliament decided to return the Paper Ballot
- » Bulgaria: “We Continue the Change” will not propose a Government if Parliament returns the Paper Ballots
- » Lockheed Martin: The first Bulgarian F-16 Fighter jet is already being Assembled