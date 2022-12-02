Bulgaria’s President announced when he will give the Mandate for forming a Government to GERB

President Rumen Radev will hand over the first exploratory mandate for forming a government to GERB-SDS on Monday.

"I hope that the additional time I gave to the parties was used in the best way," the head of state told journalists after participating in the solemn celebration of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the "Vasil Levski" National Sports Academy.

Asked if he would veto changes to the electoral law, the president said:

"When the text of the newly adopted law comes to the presidential institution, it will be examined in the most detail and I will make a decision. Regarding the possibility that the presidential institution does not participate in the appointment of heads of services because there is such a legislative proposal, I think it is untenable the party, which itself decided to associate itself with the change, to insist on a return to the vicious management model. Until recently, the security services were under the direct control, of ‘manual management’, by the Prime Minister. Now we are offered to legalize the corrupt comfort".

/BNR