NATO urges Germany to turn the Bundeswehr again into the Powerhouse it once was
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Germany to continue to strengthen its armed forces.
"Germany's decision to significantly increase its defense costs is historic with investment in new fighter jets, helicopters, ships and submarines," Stoltenberg said. "This is really a Zeitenwende (historical shift) that reflects our changing security environment," he said, referring to Russia's war against Ukraine.
And added:
"We need a strong and prepared Bundeswehr."
Stoltenberg also emphasized the importance of the defense industry in Germany.
"This is important for Germany's security, it is important for Europe's security and it is important for world security," he said, quoted by DPA.
Paying attention to Ukraine, Stoltenberg called for the support for it to be continued and increased.
"We should not underestimate Russia. Russian missiles and drones continue to pour over Ukrainian cities, civilian and critical infrastructure, causing tremendous human suffering with the onset of winter," said NATO Secretary General.
Stoltenberg welcomed German financial, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine and said it was felt on the battlefield. He again repeated his call for opposition to authoritarian regimes like Russia.
"There can be no lasting peace if the aggressor wins if oppression and autocracy conquer freedom and democracy. So the best way to support lasting peace is support for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.
According to him, the dangerous dependence on Russian gas should also be taken into account in relations with China.
"Of course, we will continue to trade and interact economically with China, but we must be aware of our addictions, reduce our vulnerability and manage the risks," said NATO Secretary General.
