COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 153 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | December 2, 2022, Friday // 09:13
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 153 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last day are 153, according to the data of the Single Information Portal.

3161 tests have been made, which means that the share of positive results is 4.8 percent.

Five patients have died with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, in hospitals are 368 people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19, 43 of whom are in intensive care units. The newly arrived in hospitals are also 43.

There are 136 people cured in the last 24 hours.

The active cases are currently 4498.

In the last 24 hours, 417 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, and a total of 4 597 102 doses have been administered from the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

/BTA

