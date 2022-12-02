The Weather in Bulgaria will be mostly Cloudy

It will be mostly cloudy today. Over Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be no rainfall, and afternoon over the southwestern regions of the country the clouds will temporarily break.

To the east, light rain will be fall throughout the day. It will blow weak, in the eastern regions - to a moderate wind from north -northeast. The minimum temperatures will be mainly between 0°C and 5°C. In Sofia - about 3°C. Daily temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 3°C and 8°C, in Sofia about 7°C.

On Saturday it will be cloudy without rainfall and daily temperatures will be between 4 and 9 degrees.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES