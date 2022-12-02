The Weather in Bulgaria will be mostly Cloudy

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 2, 2022, Friday // 09:08
Bulgaria: The Weather in Bulgaria will be mostly Cloudy @Pixabay

It will be mostly cloudy today. Over Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be no rainfall, and afternoon over the southwestern regions of the country the clouds will temporarily break.

To the east, light rain will be fall throughout the day. It will blow weak, in the eastern regions - to a moderate wind from north -northeast. The minimum temperatures will be mainly between 0°C and 5°C. In Sofia - about 3°C. Daily temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 3°C and 8°C, in Sofia about 7°C.

On Saturday it will be cloudy without rainfall and daily temperatures will be between 4 and 9 degrees.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: clouds, rain, temperature, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria