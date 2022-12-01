Bulgaria: Pregnant Woman and a Child were Injured after a Police Car Chase with Migrants
An accident with migrants happened last night on the Elhovo - Burgas road. A 30-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child were admitted to the surgery department at the Yambol hospital.
The traffic accident was reported last night around 7:30 p.m. Two teams of the Emergency Center have been dispatched to the scene. The child, who is from Syria, and the woman, an Iranian who is 5 months pregnant, were checked and admitted to the surgery department with a non-life-threatening concussion.
According to unofficial information, the car carrying the migrants did not stop when the police signaled. During the chase, a truck blocked the path of the car with migrants and the accident occurred. Official information from "Border Police" is awaited.
/BNT
