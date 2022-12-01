Bulgaria: Pregnant Woman and a Child were Injured after a Police Car Chase with Migrants

An accident with migrants happened last night on the Elhovo - Burgas road. A 30-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child were admitted to the surgery department at the Yambol hospital.

The traffic accident was reported last night around 7:30 p.m. Two teams of the Emergency Center have been dispatched to the scene. The child, who is from Syria, and the woman, an Iranian who is 5 months pregnant, were checked and admitted to the surgery department with a non-life-threatening concussion.

According to unofficial information, the car carrying the migrants did not stop when the police signaled. During the chase, a truck blocked the path of the car with migrants and the accident occurred. Official information from "Border Police" is awaited.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT