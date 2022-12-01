Third Letter Bomb found in Spain

Spanish security forces found a third suspected explosive device hidden in an envelope sent to an EU satellite center located at an air base in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

After X-ray scanning the envelope, Air Force security officials determined it contained a "mechanism," the ministry said in a statement. Police are still analyzing the shipment, Reuters reports.

The satellite center collects information from space intelligence devices, according to its website. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described such systems as the "eyes of Europe" in September.

Spain has increased security at public and diplomatic buildings, Reuters reports.

The interior ministry in Madrid said an "envelope containing pyrotechnic materials" was addressed to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. It was received on November 24 and defused by its security team.

The device was "similar" to the current series of packages. Two letter bombs were discovered on Wednesday, addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and to arms manufacturer Instalaza in Zaragoza, in northeastern Spain, police said.

"Instalaza" manufactures the C90 missile launcher that Spain delivered to Ukraine.

The first letter bomb exploded, causing minor injuries to an employee of the Ukrainian embassy.

After the first incident, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered all Kyiv embassies abroad to "urgently" increase security and called on Spain to investigate the attack, a Ukrainian ministry spokesman said.

Ambassador Sergey Pokhoreltsev told the Ukrainian news site, European Justice, that the suspicious package addressed to him had been handed over to the commandant of the embassy.

"The package contained a box, which raised doubts among the commandant, and he decided to take it outside, with no one around, and open it," Pokhoreltsev said.

"After opening the box and hearing a subsequent click, he threw it and then the explosion was heard... Although he was not holding the box during the explosion, the commandant injured his hands and suffered a concussion," the ambassador said.

Spain's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into the attack as a possible case of terrorism.

/Dnevnik