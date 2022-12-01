The Bulgarian National Bank has doubled the Main Interest Rate
The BNB announced that from today the main interest rate (MIR) is 1.30%. The increase is more than double compared to November.
The MIR rose for the second time this year, after being consistently at zero percent since 2016. From October 1, the main interest rate in Bulgaria rose to 0.49%.
The increase in the prime rate: September - 0.0%, October - 0.49%, November - 0.59% and December - 1.3%
MIR is used to calculate the penalty or statutory interest in case of delay. As of December 1, the interest for late payments increases to 11.30%.
Several commercial banks in Bulgaria have adopted MIR in determining interest rates on loans.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » CFD Trading in 2023: What do you Need to Know?
- » Standard & Poor's confirmed Bulgaria's credit rating
- » Fitch Ratings confirmed Bulgaria's 'BBB' rating with a Positive Outlook
- » Annual Inflation in Bulgaria decreased by 1%
- » National online Vote will determine the Design of the Euro Coins in Bulgaria
- » The European Commission forecasts 12.8% Inflation in Bulgaria in 2022