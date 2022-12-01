Bulgaria: “We Continue the Change” will not propose a Government if Parliament returns the Paper Ballots

"We Continue the Change" will not propose a government with the second mandate if the parliament accepts the controversial changes to the Electoral Code. This was commented on the sidelines of the parliament by the co-chairman of the party Kiril Petkov.

"If the paper ballot passes today, what does this mean for us? It means that this parliament is giving the narrow-party task of GERB, DPS and BSP to steal the honest vote of the Bulgarian citizens, to return to the invalid ballots. This is a clear guarantee to us, which we demanded! There's no way we're going to offer anything, like the first guarantee they just throw it in the trash like an invalid ballot."

Petkov also commented on the debates in the hall on the changes to the Electoral Code:

"We managed to at least put the memory back in the cameras - so they can record. True, not all day, as we wanted, but at least during the counting. These types of small victories are still worth the fight, but, unfortunately, these small victories will not to replace the great loss of integrity of the Bulgarian vote if we return the paper ballot".

