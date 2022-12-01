Germany recognized the Holodomor in Ukraine as Genocide

The German parliament passed a resolution recognizing the "Holodomor" in Ukraine in the 1930s as genocide - a mass famine that is believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians during Stalin's time, BTA reported.

The resolution was brought to the Bundestag by the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition and the main opposition bloc. After debates, which were also attended by the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, it was adopted with their votes, while the other two opposition parties abstained.

The vote took place just days after Ukraine marked the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.

The resolution noted that "the mass starvation deaths were not the result of failed harvests and that the political leadership of the Soviet Union was responsible for them." It is added that Stalin was deeply suspicious of everything Ukrainian, and it is noted that "all of Ukraine was affected by famine and repression, not only its grain-producing regions."

"From today's point of view, this should be qualified in political-historical terms as genocide, the resolution says. The German Bundestag shares a similar qualification."

The position included a call on the German government to work against "any attempts to spread one-sided Russian historical narratives" and to continue helping Ukraine as a victim of the current war.

It noted that the famine in Ukraine occurred at a time of mass crimes against humanity in Europe, including the Nazi Holocaust, the war crimes of the German army and the systematic slaughter of millions of civilians as part of the "racist German war of extermination in the East".

According to Green MP Robin Wagener, "the cause of this horror is in the Kremlin", where "the dictator has made the ruthless decision to push through collectivization by force and cause starvation".

In his words, "the parallels with today are obvious" - a point of view that sounded from the rostrum and from other deputies nine months after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, notes "Associated Press".

"The current Russian aggression against Ukraine fits into this historical tradition," said conservative opposition lawmaker Volker Ulrich.

Russia denounced the German position as an "attempt to erase the Nazi past" and a "provocation".

Ukrainian President Zelensky welcomed the resolution and said it was "an important signal to many other countries that Russian revanchism will not succeed in rewriting history."

Historians remain divided on whether the famine in Ukraine was "genocide". The main question being debated is whether Stalin purposely wanted to massacre the Ukrainians to crush their movement for independence from the Soviet Union, or whether the famine occurred due to the incompetence of the authorities combined with natural factors, notes the Associated Press.

