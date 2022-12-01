COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 221 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 221, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,938 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.6 percent.

During the last 24 hours, no patients who died from coronavirus were registered.

To date, there are 370 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 42 are in intensive care units. There are 41 new hospital admissions.

439 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,244,731 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,486 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 569 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,596,687 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,039 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,287,256 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA