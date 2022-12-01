Yellow Code for Rain and Snow in 21 areas in Bulgaria

Rain will continue on Thursday. In the Pre-Balkans and the high western fields, there will be snow and a new snow cover will form.

In the Danube Plain and the Ludogorie - rain and snow and in some places ice is possible. It will rain in the southern half of the country, in places the amounts will be significant.

11 districts are code yellow for snowfall, 8 are code yellow for rain, and Smolyan district is code yellow for rain and snow.

It will blow moderate, in the eastern areas to a strong north-easterly wind. The minimum temperatures will be mostly between 0°C and 5°C, and at 2 p.m. – mostly between 1°C and 6°C, higher along the Black Sea. In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be 2°C, and the maximum 3°C.

It will remain cloudy and foggy in the mountains, with snowfall. Moderate to strong winds will blow from the southeast. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters about 2°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 2°C.

It will remain cloudy and foggy along the Black Sea, after noon visibility will temporarily improve along the northern coast. There will be rain showers, heavy in the south. Maximum temperatures will be between 7°C and 10°C. The temperature of the sea water is 12°-13°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 points.

On Friday, temperatures will rise slightly and will be between 3 and 9 degrees, for Sofia 7, there will be rain in Eastern Bulgaria.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES