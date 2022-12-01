President Radev to Rutte: Bulgaria out of Schengen is not in the Interest of the EU

Politics | December 1, 2022, Thursday // 09:16
Bulgaria: President Radev to Rutte: Bulgaria out of Schengen is not in the Interest of the EU Bulgarian President Radev (left) and Dutch PM Rutte (right)

The institutions of the European Union and the member states must be guided by the established criteria for Schengen membership and not by other considerations.” This was stated by President Rumen Radev in a telephone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The Netherlands is one of the countries in the Schengen area that disagrees with the accession of Bulgaria.

Leaving Bulgaria out of Schengen is not in the interest of the European Union and does not contribute to common efforts to deal with security challenges and the severe economic crisis in Europe”, Radev said in the conversation.

The Parliament of the Netherlands voted in October a resolution against our entry into Schengen, and yesterday the Dutch newspaper "Algemeen dagblad" reported that if the country continues to oppose the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area, it is possible that it will not get the leadership post of the European Frontex border control agency.

Until a few days ago, there was also uncertainty in Sweden whether to support Bulgaria and Romania. However, the Swedish Social Democrats, who are crucial to the majority in parliament, have already informed their Bulgarian colleagues in the EP that they are positive about expanding the area.

The third country that is against our entry into the free movement zone is Austria.

On December 8, the European Council "Justice and Home Affairs" must decide on the accession of Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to the Schengen Area.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schengen, Netherlands, rutte, Radev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria