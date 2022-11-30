Letter Bomb in the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid
An employee of Ukraine's embassy in Madrid was injured in an explosion that occurred while processing a letter, Reuters reported, citing Spanish police. The publication 20minitos claims that the blast was intended for the Ukrainian ambassador Sergey Pokhoreltsev
The representative of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission who handled the letter suffered minor injuries and went to “Our Lady of America” Hospital on his own, authorities in Madrid said in a statement.
Detectives and forensics officers are investigating the incident at the scene, assisted by intelligence investigators. The agency states that they have not been able to contact the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain.
According to La Patilla, the case is about a letter bomb. The explosive was triggered around 1:00 p.m. local time, and the police received the report of the explosion at 52 Ronda Abubila Street at 1:17 p.m.
The envelope that injured the Ukrainian embassy employee contained a small improvised explosive device, according to police sources. The letter was addressed to Ambassador Sergey Pokhoreltsev, but it did not go through a scanner, but was opened by security in the embassy garden.
The National Police, which has activated the anti-terrorist protocol, is investigating all the circumstances surrounding the explosion, and a security cordon has been established around the embassy yard. Explosion disposal specialists with dogs are on site.
