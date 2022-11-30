Von der Leyen slipped up: Ukraine has given over 100,000 Casualties

World » UKRAINE | November 30, 2022, Wednesday // 16:21
Bulgaria: Von der Leyen slipped up: Ukraine has given over 100,000 Casualties @Twitter

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, angered Ukraine by saying that since the beginning of the Russian aggression, the country has given 120,000 victims.

The video and her written statement had to be corrected.

Her words about over 20,000 civilians killed in Ukraine and over 100,000 military personnel caused astonishment. Sergey Nikiforov - a representative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the statement. He said that information about the losses of the armed forces of Kyiv is a sensitive matter and that it can only be made public by the commander-in-chief, the minister of defense or the head of state.

We are talking about victims - both killed and wounded, Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant specified on Twitter

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: victims, casulties, von der leyen, Ukraine, Russian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria