Von der Leyen slipped up: Ukraine has given over 100,000 Casualties
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, angered Ukraine by saying that since the beginning of the Russian aggression, the country has given 120,000 victims.
The video and her written statement had to be corrected.
Her words about over 20,000 civilians killed in Ukraine and over 100,000 military personnel caused astonishment. Sergey Nikiforov - a representative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the statement. He said that information about the losses of the armed forces of Kyiv is a sensitive matter and that it can only be made public by the commander-in-chief, the minister of defense or the head of state.
We are talking about victims - both killed and wounded, Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant specified on Twitter
