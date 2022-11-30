The Bulgarian Government will allocate additional Funds for Heating Subsidies
Additional funds from the budget of the Ministry of Social Affairs will be allocated today by the caretaker government in order to pay the one-time heating allowance of BGN 400 in December.
They apply to 50,000 households that did not receive approval for targeted support.
It is also expected that the municipalities will be allocated funds for preventing, controlling and overcoming the consequences of disasters, as well as for the purchase of school buses, as well as for the repair of schools, kindergartens and nurseries.
The cabinet will also approve compensation for parents' expenses from September 15 to October 31 for the upbringing and education of children not admitted to state or municipal kindergartens due to lack of available places.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Pregnant Woman and a Child were Injured after a Police Car Chase with Migrants
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 221 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Yellow Code for Rain and Snow in 21 areas in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: 42 Migrants caught in Nova Zagora
- » Census 2021: Over Half a Million People in Bulgaria were not Counted
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 163 New Cases in the Last 24 hours