InterContinental Sofia - The Only Hotel in Bulgaria to receive a Green Key Certificate 2022

InterContinental Sofia received a new prestigious distinction. The Foundation for Environmental Education handed over the Green key certificate to the Area General Manager of the Balkans and InterContinental Sofia, Mr. Zuccala. Green Key is a leading standard of excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry. This prestigious eco-label represents a commitment by businesses that their tourism establishments adhere to the strict criteria to lower the negative impact on the environment and to favor the local community.

As a time-tested leader in luxurious hospitality, InterContinental Sofia became the only hotel in Bulgaria certified in the Green key program. The hotel has already implemented various good practices such as paper use reduction, no disposable plastic usage, replacing the old electric appliances with new ones with better energy-saving characteristics, and many others:

Mr. Zuccala says: “I am very proud and honored to receive the internationally recognized Green Key certification and be the only hotel certified in Bulgaria and the Balkan Region within our IHG hotels. We are proud to continue the IHG Journey to tomorrow and invest in what is most important to colleagues, guests, and hotel owners: operating thoughtfully and growing sustainably”.

Mr. Stanimir Georgiev, the Green key national operator for Bulgaria, mentioned: "The Green Key is the leading global eco-label in the tourism industry, given to hotels, hostels, restaurants, conference centers, and attractions for their eco-friendly operations. At InterContinental Sofia we found a reliable partner, who not only follow the policies and practices of the Green key program but also turned the program’s philosophy into its working style. The owners’ support, the responsible strategy of InterContinental Hotels Group, and the managers’ ambition and team devotion are guarantying that our efforts to operate with care towards the environment and the community will definitely lead us to success. As the only hotel in Bulgaria, to hold the prestigious global award Green key, InterContinental Sofia is a great example to other establishments, which are confident to operate in a sustainable and modern way to join the Green key program and to test their level."

Located on the iconic yellow cobblestones in the heart of the capital, InterContinental Sofia offers a truly luxurious five-star experience and breathtaking views of St. Alexander Nevski Cathedral and Vitosha Mountain. The hotel is awarded Bulgaria's Leading Hotel and Luxury Business Hotel of Eastern Europe for four years in a row. InterContinental Sofia is part of IHG® Hotels and Resorts, a leading company in the hotel industry with nearly 6000 hotels in more than 100 countries.

