COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 163 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

November 30, 2022, Wednesday
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 163 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours are 163 with 3,496 tests performed (4.66% positive), according to the data from the Unified Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, six people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died.

As of zero o'clock today, active cases amount to 4,704, of which 389 are hospitalized, incl. 44 patients in intensive care. In addition, there were 38 newly admitted to hospitals, and 649 who were cured.

On Monday, 573 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered.

/BTA

