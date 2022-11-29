Bulgaria: Three Dead after a Car Accident in Stara Zagora region

Society » INCIDENTS | November 29, 2022, Tuesday // 16:28
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Three Dead after a Car Accident in Stara Zagora region @BNR

Three people - two women and one man - died in an accident between two cars in Stara Zagora region. Six others were injured. The accident happened on the road between the villages of Sredets and Trakia. The road between the two villages is still closed. Traffic in both directions takes place through the village of Opan. Police teams are on the scene.

The incident happened today around 11.20 a.m. According to initial information, an Audi car driven by a 45-year-old man collided with a Seat Alhambra minivan driven by a 38-year-old driver.

As a result of the impact, the driver of the minivan and two women who were traveling in it died. Another 6 people were injured - the driver of the Audi car and his passenger, as well as four other passengers in the minivan - two women and two men. The same are provided with medical assistance at the "Prof. Dr. Stoyan Kirkovich" hospital.

The driver of the car tested negative for alcohol.

The work to clarify the reasons and conditions that led to the occurrence of the serious accident continues under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office-Stara Zagora. An inspection of the scene of the accident is being carried out, interrogations of witnesses - eyewitnesses and the preparation of numerous expertises are to come.

Dicho Atanasov, district prosecutor of Stara Zagora, was at the scene of the serious road accident. He reported that the minivan had transit numbers, and the Audi had a Sliven registration.

/BNR

