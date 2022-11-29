Two Bulgarians are among those detained in a Drug Cartel broken up by Europol

Two Bulgarian citizens were detained in Spain during Europol's international operation against the distribution of drugs, the Ministry of the Interior informed. The operation was carried out on November 8 this year.

"On November 8, 2022, an international operation codenamed Faukas was conducted on the territory of the Kingdom of Spain, concerning an international criminal organization involved in the trafficking of large quantities of cocaine from Latin America. The trafficking was carried out using sea containers loaded with legal cargo. A total of 13 persons were detained in the territory of the Kingdom of Spain, two of them Bulgarian citizens and two more persons of foreign nationality in the territory of Dubai, on 8 November 2022. During the searches, around 530,000 euros were found and seized, as well as property valued at about 24 million euros".

During the two-year investigation, nearly 30 tons of cocaine were seized in various parts of Europe, mainly in Spain. A total of 49 persons connected to the criminal organization were arrested.

Leading the investigation are the police forces of the Kingdom of Spain with participating countries: Belgium, the Netherlands, France, the UAE, the US DEA and Bulgaria. Two employees from the GDBOP - Ministry of the Interior participated in the implementation. The entire operation was assisted and coordinated by Europol.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT