Series of Knife Attacks in three Brussels Neighborhoods: Two People have Died

World » EU | November 29, 2022, Tuesday // 09:10
Series of Knife Attacks in three Brussels Neighborhoods: Two People have Died

Two people were killed in two separate knife attacks in the Molenbeek and Saint-Gilles districts of Brussels on Monday evening, reported the Belgian public television.

Three people were injured in a third knife attack - this time in the Brussels district of Anderlecht.

At this stage, no connection has been established between the various crimes and so far there are no indications of a terrorist act, police sources told Belgian television.

The suspect in the Anderlecht stabbing has fled, the neighborhood has been cordoned off and police are searching for him.

