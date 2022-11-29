Series of Knife Attacks in three Brussels Neighborhoods: Two People have Died
Two people were killed in two separate knife attacks in the Molenbeek and Saint-Gilles districts of Brussels on Monday evening, reported the Belgian public television.
Three people were injured in a third knife attack - this time in the Brussels district of Anderlecht.
At this stage, no connection has been established between the various crimes and so far there are no indications of a terrorist act, police sources told Belgian television.
The suspect in the Anderlecht stabbing has fled, the neighborhood has been cordoned off and police are searching for him.
