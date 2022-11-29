COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 288 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 288, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,445 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.3 percent.

Six patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 415 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 56 are in intensive care units. There are 56 new hospital admissions.

530 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,243,643 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,196 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 404 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,595,547 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,033 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,286,872 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA