Yellow Code for Rain and Snow in Eastern and Southern Bulgaria

It will be cloudy on Tuesday. There will be precipitation, in the southeastern regions significant in amount. A moderate wind will blow, in Eastern Bulgaria - a temporarily strong north-easterly wind.

In seven regions of Central and Southern Bulgaria, a yellow code has been announced for rain and snow, in 4 regions in Eastern Bulgaria the code is yellow again, but due to expected rain, and only in Burgas region an orange code has been announced due to expected intense rainfall.

The minimum temperatures will mostly be between minus 1 and 4 degrees, and the maximum will be between 3 and 8 degrees. In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be around 2 degrees, and the maximum - around 7 degrees.

Precipitation is expected over the whole country on Wednesday, mainly from rain, daytime temperatures will be between 4 and 9 degrees, and for Sofia 7 degrees.

/BGNES