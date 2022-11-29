The Most Cyberattacks against Bulgaria come from Russia

“The most cyberattacks against our country are from the territory of Russia”. This was announced by the deputy chief prosecutor and director of the National Investigation Service Borislav Sarafov, who took part in the conference between Bulgaria and the Crown Prosecution Service of Great Britain on the topic of "Cybersecurity". Sarafov is adamant that cybercrimes are the crimes of the new era and are ones that have no borders.

"A person can be in one country, but commit crimes in another. Therefore, good cooperation between law enforcement and law enforcement agencies is of utmost importance in order to uncover and prove these crimes and ultimately bring the perpetrators to justice. Unfortunately, cybercrime is on the rise. Life is increasingly digitized. There are more and more cloud service providers, and you know that more and more information goes to the cloud space, and probably almost all crimes that are committed in real life. Keep in mind that more traces remain in the virtual world than in the real world as long as one can find them and look for them. With the necessary technical capabilities and the necessary software, which we have thanks to our colleagues from the United States and Great Britain, they are easily provable for us. Let no one think that he is hidden behind the computer and is anonymous. On the contrary - these crimes are even easier to prove, as long as we have the necessary knowledge and equipment, both software and hardware. We currently have one thanks to our Euro-Atlantic partners from Great Britain and the United States," Sarafov pointed out.

“We are usually attacked by Russia, as is no secret to you. We have certain doubts that special units for such attacks are structured in Russia, whether they are at the state level, whether a group of hackers has been structured, we have yet to find out. We have our suspicions, but mainly cyberattacks and crimes are committed from the territory of Russia, and therefore communication with the Russian authorities is also difficult, because obviously it is difficult to expect responsiveness and communication from there”, Borislav Sarafov also pointed out.

/BNT