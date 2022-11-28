"Bulgarian Rise" is ready to Support a Government - It proposes a Cabinet of Experts

The leader of "Bulgarian Rise" Stefan Yanev predicts that it is possible to form a government within the first or second term.

In his view, the best solution is an expert government based on important party unification goals, or a cabinet drawn from the parliamentary parties but with clear political responsibility.

"Even if the government is expert, it must be supported by the parties. We cannot leave a structure in which no party is responsible for it. The name we will use must not be leading, but the structure and principles, around which the coalition gathers," Yanev pointed out at the last consultations with President Rumen Radev, before the head of state hands over the first mandate to GERB.

According to him, each party should send out contact groups to prepare a coalition agreement, after which the persons who will participate in the government should be considered.

"The important message is that we from ‘Bulgarian Rise’, despite being the smallest, are convinced that the issues on the society's agenda are solved precisely through meaningful dialogue, interaction between the parties and the broadcasting of a constitutional majority to broadcast government", said Yanev.

He pointed out once again that during the consultations with the head of state at "Dondukov" 2 street, they did not mention possible dates for handing over the first mandate, nor whether they expect the third mandate to go into their hands.

"The question of the third mandate is not being asked for the first time, the question is being overexposed. The right of the president is to whom to hand it... If the third mandate is handed to ‘Bulgarian Rise‘ the approach will be - starting talks in descending order with the smallest party in the parliament - with ’Democratic Bulgaria‘, to the largest. We will conduct a dialogue with everyone, based on the search for priorities and concrete solutions", explained Stefan Yanev.

According to him, their party has a single red line and that is the Bulgarian national interest.

"At the moment, in the conditions of a war that is miles away from us, if we, as a political class, deal with small-mindedness and do not bury the tomahawks and do not see what is leading for the Bulgarian citizens, then we are not meaningfully evaluating the situation. Whatever internal strives we have, when the word ‘war’ appears, they bury themselves for a better time and the solutions to the problems are sought", the leader of "Bulgarian Rise" was categorical.

"Bulgarians expect us to provide them with bread, not spectacles," he argued.

Stefan Yanev also pointed out that in the program for each mandate, in the program of each party that participates in the negotiations for the government, there should be priorities related to inflation, the cost of living, and the predictability of native daily life.

"Issues related to education, health, social policy, the demographic problem. All parties who want to contribute to this coalition agreement are welcome," he concluded.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR