“As long as you are wearing your old clothes, your affairs will not go well. What will an old garment, full of dust, sweat and impurities, give you? If you put on a new garment, your soul will be happy and cheerful”, said Bulgarian philosopher Peter Dunoff during his lifetime.

“Knowing that old clothes are soaked with infectious germs, with bad thoughts and feelings, with negative states, throw them away or burn them, but do not give them to the poor. If you want to give something to the poor, give them your new clothes. Someone gives away their old clothes and thinks they have done good. He has freed himself from his burden, but has transferred it to another's back. So he has done good to himself and not to the poor man. If you want to get rid of your old clothes, ask the one to whom you give them if he is willing to carry your burden. If he willingly takes your load, thank him for the good he has done you. Do not wear your own old clothes, nor wear other people's old clothes. Old clothes, as well as the clothes of sick people, put in the fire. Do not buy old clothes, even if they sell them cheaply. Buy new clothes, even if they are expensive. Take off your old fashioned clothes and put on new, white, clean clothes. White color means good.

Aim for the color white to connect with goodness.

Where you see white color - on a flower, on a house plastered white - associate it with goodness. The black color is nice. It is psychologically nice in this way: It is a color that collects more energy. When a person gets nervous, it is better to have black clothes to wear to have more energy. When he feels righteous sometimes, he should dress in white. It is better for a man to walk naked or with his clothes torn than to wear the clothes of the dead. What clothes a person wears, with such influences he surrounds himself. Modern people wear woolen clothes, made from the wool of sheep, and inevitably succumb to their influences. The ladies, especially, wear furs of foxes, cats, and rabbits around their necks, as a result of which they succumb to their influences. The best clothes one should wear are linen and cotton. Each animal has its own specific qualities that are passed on to humans. Do you think he who wears a fur coat and leather shoes is happy? Do not wear clothing made from skinned animals. You will dress modestly and cleanly, without excess. Wear single-colored, light-colored clothes, not patterned, preferably striped or dotted, dress nicely, modestly. Clothes and shoes should not tighten, press the body and limit it.

Do not follow fashion, wear looser shoes and clothes. The clothes should be sewn wide, made of natural material, not press anywhere in order to circulate the blood properly. At least 2-3 cm should be wider and looser, so that nothing irritates you. Do not dress in artificial materials. Clothes should be made of linen, cotton, wool and silk, but natural. Do not wear torn clothes and torn shoes. Do not allow stains on clothes - if there is a stain on the outside, there is also a stain on the inside. If you see a stain on yourself, clean it immediately. Greasy stains can be cleaned with humus. Dress well and with taste. Always be neat and clean. Angels and saints are beautifully and cleanly dressed. The saint cannot be ill-dressed, impure, torn. Do not believe the saint whose garment is torn and dirty, whose hands, feet and body are unclean, whose nails and hair are dirty. There is an artificial upbringing. Someone is disheveled, not neat. One must be neat, brought. And when I go out, the Lord will see me, the angels will see me. I clean my shoes, but not in front of people. I will appear before the people at last. I will appear before God first, then before angels, and finally before men. On the other hand, when you go to people, you push yourself, but when you go to the Lord, you are not so careful. I want you to dress nicely. No torn shoes, no fallen socks. Have your shoes cleaned well. I'm watching you all the time, and I don't like you. If you can't clean your shoes, you can't clean yourself. The shoes must be perfectly clean. Clean always and well dressed always.”

Peter Dunoff, also known by his spiritual name Beinsa Douno and often called the Master by his followers, was a Bulgarian philosopher and spiritual teacher who developed a form of Esoteric Christianity known as the Universal White Brotherhood. He is widely known in Bulgaria, where he was voted second by the public in the Great Bulgarians TV show on Bulgarian National Television (2006-2007). Dunoff is also featured in Pantev and Gavrilov's The 100 Most Influential Bulgarians in Our History (ranked in 37th place). According to Petrov, Peter Deunov is “the most published Bulgarian author to this day.”

