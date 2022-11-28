Bulgaria: Increase in the Price of Gas by nearly 19% for December due to Expensive Gas stored in Chiren

Natural gas will increase in price by about 19 percent or slightly below these values, and one megawatt hour will be sold for about BGN 145 without taxes and levies from next month. This became clear at today's meeting of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation (EWRC).

The regulator discussed the price increase requested by Bulgargaz EAD in December.

The main reason for the upcoming jump is the expensive quantities from the storage in Chiren, explained the chairman of the regulator Ivan Ivanov:

"The price could have been lower if it were not for the high price of natural gas that is stored in the underground gas storage in Chiren due to the fact that the period when the main amount of natural gas in Chiren was injected coincided with the highest natural gas prices in the months of August and September. And, in fact, it turns out that for December, of all the segments from which the natural gas price mix is ​​formed, the price from Chiren is the highest".

Higher consumption during the heating season also affects prices, so a rise is expected in January as well, Ivanov added:

"With the onset of the heating season and the large amount of natural gas that is consumed in heating systems, the price of the blue fuel shows a certain increase, but this price, as well as the price that I expect in January, will be a little higher, but there is no to have nothing to do with the price of BGN 353 per megawatt hour, which was reached in September".

The energy regulator will make a final decision on December 1, stressed the chairman Ivan Ivanov.

Fillability of the gas storage in Chiren

Net injection/withdrawal of gas from Chiren

