Bulgaria: The Husband of the Murdered 28-year-old Mother of Two Children faces 20 Years in Prison

The person arrested for the murder of a 28-year-old woman from the Plovdiv village of Padarsko can receive from 10 to 20 years in prison, Plovdiv district prosecutor Vanya Hristeva told BNT. The young mother of two young children went missing, then was found murdered.

The woman's husband was arrested for the crime, after which he confessed.

During the investigation, it was found that the two had been separated for a year.

At this time, there is no information about others involved in the murder.

The supervising prosecutor Dimitar Molev stated that the man has been brought in as an accused, on Wednesday a request will be submitted for his permanent detention.

The leading version remains a murder out of jealousy.

Yesterday, the young woman, a mother of two children, was searched for more than 12 hours. The search began after she didn’t show up for work, her employer discovered she was not picking up the phone, then received a signal that the phone is switched off or out of range.

On Friday was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. According to statistics, 62% of murdered women died in their homes under conditions of domestic violence. According to data from spasena.org, since the beginning of 2022, at least 19 women have lost their lives, killed by men close to them.

