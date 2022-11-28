For the first time since January: Brent Crude Oil fell below $82 per Barrel
Brent crude oil futures for January 2023 on ICE fell below $82 a barrel for the first time since January 11, 2022, trading data showed.
Brent fell to $81.41 a barrel early this morning, falling 2.86% to $81.25 a barrel within minutes.
Meanwhile, WTI crude futures for January 2023 delivery were down 3.00% at $73.9 a barrel.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The EC is holding Talks with Bulgaria due to Fears that there may be Exports from "Lukoil"
- » Bulgaria: Increase in the Price of Gas by nearly 19% for December due to Expensive Gas stored in Chiren
- » Bulgarian Minister: It makes no sense to Close our Coal Plants right now
- » The Fuel Discount in Bulgaria: When will it be over?
- » European Commission: Bulgaria cannot sell Russian Oil even if it is Refined
- » The Minister of Energy: Bulgaria does not receive Russian gas through Greece