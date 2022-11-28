For the first time since January: Brent Crude Oil fell below $82 per Barrel

Business » ENERGY | November 28, 2022, Monday // 09:28
Bulgaria: For the first time since January: Brent Crude Oil fell below $82 per Barrel @Pixabay

Brent crude oil futures for January 2023 on ICE fell below $82 a barrel for the first time since January 11, 2022, trading data showed.

Brent fell to $81.41 a barrel early this morning, falling 2.86% to $81.25 a barrel within minutes.

Meanwhile, WTI crude futures for January 2023 delivery were down 3.00% at $73.9 a barrel.

/BNT

