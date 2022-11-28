World Cup 2022: Riots in Belgium and the Netherlands after Morocco's Victory

Sports | November 28, 2022, Monday // 09:23
Police used water cannon and tear gas after being attacked by football fans who caused chaos in central Brussels after Morocco's shock 2-0 win over Belgium at the World Cup in Qatar.

There were similar incidents involving ethnic Moroccans in a number of cities in the Netherlands.

Dozens of fans smashed shop windows, threw bombs and firecrackers and set cars on fire.

Even before the end of the match, "dozens of people, including some wearing hoods, sought a confrontation with the police, endangering public safety," Brussels police said in a statement.

A spokeswoman said some fans were armed with batons and a journalist "was wounded in the face by a firecracker".

Around a hundred police officers were mobilized and residents were warned to avoid certain areas in the city centre. Subway stations were closed and central streets blocked off to contain the violence.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the incidents of this afternoon. The police have already intervened decisively. I therefore advise fans not to come to the city center. The police are doing everything possible to maintain public order," Brussels Mayor Philippe Klose wrote on Twitter.

