COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 46 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 46, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 825 tests were performed, of which 5.6 percent were positive. There are 5,444 active cases, and 6 people have been reported as cured.

There have been no registered deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,027.

460 people were hospitalized. There are 56 in intensive care.

There are 6 newly admitted to hospitals.

The administered doses of vaccines for the day are 7. A total of 4,595,143 doses have been administered so far.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA