Cloudy Weather and Snow in Bulgaria Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 28, 2022, Monday // 09:12
Bulgaria: Cloudy Weather and Snow in Bulgaria Today @Pixabay

Today the weather will remain cloudy. Rainfall in Western Bulgaria will stop, but in Central and Eastern Bulgaria it will intensify and in places will be significant.

Snow will fall in the Pre-Balkans, significant in the eastern part. In Ludogorie and the Eastern Rhodopes, the precipitation will be rain and snow.

It will blow to moderate, in the eastern areas to a strong northeast wind, with which cold air will continue to invade.

At 2 p.m., temperatures will be between 3°C and 8°C, in the extreme southwestern regions and the Black Sea up to 10°C - 11°C.

Atmospheric pressure has dropped a little more and will be slightly lower than the average for the month.

