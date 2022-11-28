Bulgaria: Sofia ranks 59th in Air Pollution

This morning, Sofia is in the enviable 59th place in terms of air pollution in the world, according to the data on the air quality site iqair.com.

However, it should be noted that the temperatures are around zero, and the real winter has not yet arrived. Sofia is in the yellow sector, which means that the pollution is tolerable, the dust particles in the air are 12.6µg/m³. By neighborhood, the air in "Levski G" is the most polluted. Almost all other areas of Sofia are colored green, which means fresh air.

The leader in pollution in the world this morning is Lahore in Pakistan, followed by the capital of India - Delhi and Karachi again in Pakistan, the first seven places in air pollution this time are occupied by countries in Asia.

/BGNES