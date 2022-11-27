Bulgaria: Young Mother of Two was found Dead – Husband has been Arrested

This morning, the body of a young woman from the Plovdiv village of Padarsko, who disappeared three days ago, was discovered. According to unofficial information, it is most likely a murder. Detained for questioning is the woman's husband, with whom they were recently separated.

28-year-old Fanka Angelova, mother of two children, was missing since Friday morning when she left for work. However, the report to the police was filed the next day, November 26, after her relatives unsuccessfully tried to contact her by phone until late Friday night.

The relatives were the first to start looking for the woman along the usual route, where they found the vehicle she was driving. Personal belongings were found next to it, and the lady's bag was thrown into the reservoir close to the road.

The Plovdiv police confirmed that the manhunt had started, but without giving any further details.

This is the second such incident in the last ten days in this area after the disappearance of the child of Syrian refugees accommodated in the village of Bolarino, close to Rakovski. Then the case ended with a happy ending, because little Reisyan was found alive and well that very night near the village.

/BNR