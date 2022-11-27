COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 50 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 50, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

835 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is close to 6 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died in the past 24 hours.

To date, there are 460 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 56 are in intensive care units. There are 5 new hospital admissions

12 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 4,595,136 since the beginning of the pandemic

There are currently 5,404 active cases

In the last 24 hours, 52 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,595,136 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,027 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,286,538 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA