American Combat Drones are being deployed in Greece

American combat drones are deployed at the air base in the Greek city of Larissa. NATO is expanding its defense power with drones in Greece, Greek media reports.

The deployment of American drones at the base in Larissa is part of the military cooperation agreement between Athens and the United States, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The drones will be used to protect the airspace of Greece and the Mediterranean Sea.

For now, the contract for the drones is for two years, with the possibility of Parliament extending the term.

Athens is negotiating to buy three of these unmanned aerial vehicles, which experts say have the best parameters in the world.

After American investments for 33 million dollars, the base in Larissa is also a training ground for NATO pilots.

The Rafale fighter jets purchased from Greece are also located in Larissa.

According to reports, the type of drones is MQ-9 Reaper. Their number: around eight.

/BNR