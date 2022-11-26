Day 276 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Six Million Households remain without Electricity

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Six million households in Ukraine remain without electricity, evacuation from Kherson

Six million households in Ukraine remain without power after Russian bombing of the country's power grid.

Due to the ongoing shelling, the Ukrainian authorities began to evacuate people from the city of Kherson, which was recently abandoned by Russian troops.

Nearly half of the households in the capital, Kyiv, are without electricity due to the massive Russian bombing of energy facilities.

Power outages continue in most regions of Ukraine and the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in his usual address.

Zelensky criticized Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. The head of state said he expects better work from local authorities in the capital after many complaints from residents about lack of access to vital services amid power outages. According to him, the mayor of Kyiv did not cope well with the task of opening special shelters for people left in the dark and cold because of the Russian attacks.

"Please pay attention - people in Kyiv need more support, many of them are without electricity for 20 or even 30 hours. We expect quality work from the city hall," said Zelensky.

The Ukrainian side also announced that it is evacuating people from recently recaptured Kherson. One hundred people traveled by train to the city of Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure announced last night.

Yesterday it was reported that 15 people died in the shelling of Kherson.

Earlier this month, under pressure from a Ukrainian counterattack, Russian troops withdrew from the city, which they had captured in March. At the moment, however, they have taken positions on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River, from where they are shelling.

In addition, Kherson's infrastructure has been destroyed to such an extent that the Ukrainian authorities recommended that citizens temporarily leave the regional city.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met yesterday with a group of 17 mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine. He said he shares the pain of those whose children have died or been injured.

Ukraine does not release data on its losses. The latest data on Russian losses are from September - for nearly 6,000 dead, but according to American sources, the number of killed and wounded for each of the countries exceeds 100,000 people.

Zelensky sharply criticized the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelensky made an unexpected criticism of Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. The Ukrainian president, who usually praises the representatives of the authorities, this time said that Klitschko did not cope well with the task of opening shelters for people left in the dark and cold because of the Russian attacks.

In his evening address, Zelensky hinted that Klitschko and his staff are not providing enough help. The President of Ukraine also criticized those who, in his words, lied in their official reports, without giving details.

So far, more than 4 thousand special shelters have been opened where people can get access to water, heating, internet and mobile phone connection.

"Unfortunately, local authorities are not doing well everywhere. In particular, there are many complaints in Kyiv. Please note - residents of Kyiv need more support. Tonight 600 thousand consumers are disconnected from the grid. Many citizens are without electricity for 20 and even 30 hours. We expect quality work from the City Hall team," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Pope to the Ukrainian people: your pain is my pain

Nine months after the Russian aggression in Kyiv, Pope Francis sent a letter to the population, which he described as "noble and martyr", assuring his closeness.

The Roman bishop expresses his sorrow for all the murdered children: "In each of them all humanity is defeated." The Pope addressed women, widows and victims of violence, soldiers, young people, volunteers, priests: "In the cross of Jesus today I see you who suffer the horror of this aggression".

British intelligence: Russia is shelling Ukraine with old missiles with nuclear warheads removed

Russia is likely removing nuclear warheads from old nuclear cruise missiles and firing blanks at Ukraine, British military intelligence said today, as quoted by Reuters.

According to the Ministry of Defense, open-source images show remnants of a cruise missile fired at Ukraine from the air, which appears to have been developed in the 1980s as a system capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. The agency assumes that the removed warhead is replaced with ballast.

Such a system is still capable of inflicting damage through the missile's kinetic energy and unspent fuel. But it is unlikely to cause serious damage to the intended targets, the ministry added in its daily summary published on Twitter.

"Whatever Russia's intentions, this improvisation highlights the extent to which Russia's stockpile of long-range missiles has been depleted," the ministry stressed.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg