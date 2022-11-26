Musk will endorse DeSantis in the 2024 US Presidential Election

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he will support Republican Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump's arch-rival, if the Florida governor runs for president in 2024.

"Yes," Musk said on Twitter when asked if he would support DeSantis in 2024, after hinting that he had not found his ideal Democratic candidate, Reuters and Bloomberg reported.

He recalled that he was a "significant supporter" of former President Barack Obama and that he "reluctantly" voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 over Donald Trump.

"My preference for president in 2024 is someone sane and centrist. I was hoping that would be the case with the Biden administration, but so far I'm disappointed," Musk said on Twitter.

The entrepreneur's comments are the clearest sign of his political support since he indicated in June of this year that he was still considering his Republican presidential preference but that he was "leaning toward" DeSantis.

The move could be a boost for Ron DeSantis in what Republicans expect to be a fierce battle between Trump and DeSantis for the presidential nomination, with some predicting "a lot of blood on the floor" during the battle between the two, according to British publication The Guardian.

The Florida governor won a landslide in this month's midterm elections, while Trump has been criticized for Republicans' failure to deliver a much-promised "red wave" after the defeat of key candidates he supported.

Musk to build his own smartphone if Apple and Google ditch Twitter

Elon Musk has promised to launch his own smartphone model if Apple and Google make the Twitter app unavailable to devices with the App Store and Google Play owned by those companies.

"I hope it doesn't come to that. But if I have no other option, I will create an alternative phone," Musk responded to a comment by a social media user who thought that if it had to, it wouldn't be too difficult "the man who builds rockets for flights to Mars, to launch a simple small smartphone".

On October 27, Musk concluded a deal worth $44 billion to acquire Twitter, the company that owns the social network of the same name. The new owner intends to eliminate the practice of permanently blocking users and has already tried to reform the account verification system by introducing paid subscriptions.

However, on November 10, its sale was suspended due to an increase in the number of fake accounts. The mass layoffs of the company's employees are also a cause for concern: immediately after the purchase of the company, Musk fired several members of the management team, and after a while reduced the staff by almost half.

