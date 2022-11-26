COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 183 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 183, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,351 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.46 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 464 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 54 are in intensive care units. There are 48 new hospital admissions.

963 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,243,095 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,366 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 555 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,595,084 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,027 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,286,488 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA